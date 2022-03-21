Nicole Scherzinger wows fans with stunning beach photo with Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger is turning up the heat with boyfriend Thom Evans! The star shared an adorable beach photo with the former rugby player and fans are totally swooning.

The couple have been spending time in Hawai'i, where Nicole was born. While enjoying the incredible beaches and stunning sunsets, the star has still taken time out of her day to share jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram.

Her latest post might be the cutest yet, featuring the long-term couple posing close together as the sun comes down on the water during sunset.

The two looked dashing as ever, the songstress wearing a plunging yellow bikini with a machine sarong and an eclectic printed shall over it, her make-up-free face looking youthful and glowy. Thom endearingly paid tribute to his girlfriend's home roots, wearing a blue t-shirt with Hawai'i printed on it.

The couple met while on the set of The X Factor, when Thom competed and Nicole was a judge.

The When I Grow Up singer captioned the heartwarming photo with a sweet message to fans, writing: "Happy blessed Sunday everyone."

The heartwarming image

Fans totally gushed over the adorable snap, writing: "Love you both," and: "Happy Sunday Nicole!!! Stay fabulous!!!" as well as: "You too Nicole! What a beautiful picture."

Each of the star's photos get more and more breathtaking, as she shows off her impressive physique through bikini pics galore.

Nicole's stunning tribute to Hawai'i

The Masked Singer US star, who has a song on the Moana soundtrack, made waves in an elegant ocean-blue beach dress for her another post, styling a stunning flower crown to complete her Disney princess-inspired look.

Her raven hair cascaded down past her shoulders in beachy waves, complimenting her holiday glow and bronzed beauty look. Nicole gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her latest photoshoot, captioning a video shared on Instagram: "the moments vs the pictures."

