'Heartbroken' Brenda Edwards honours late son Jamal Edwards in the most special way Jamal Edwards was just 31 when he passed away last month

Brenda Edwards has announced the launch of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust foundation following the music entrepreneur's death last month.

MORE: Brenda Edwards breaks silence to share beautiful photo with son Jamal Edwards

SBTV founder Jamal died aged 31 following a suspected heart attack. And on Wednesday, Loose Women panellist Brenda revealed the details of the new charity which will "support those causes that mattered most to Jamal".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brenda Edwards sings at son Jamal's vigil in heartbreaking moment

A statement from Brenda, her daughter Tanisha and their family read: "Jamal no longer being here has left a huge impact on the lives of his family, friends and all those he supported and lifted in his unique and humble way.

MORE: Christine Lampard and Ruth Langsford left 'devastated' as they rally round Brenda Edwards

READ: Brenda Edwards sings at son Jamal's vigil in heartbreaking moment

"Jamal lived his life staying true to himself, providing a platform for all to showcase what made them special whilst encouraging all to believe in themselves to achieve their full potential."

Thanking fans for the support over the past few weeks, the message continued: "We have been so touched by the messages of support we have received from people from all walks of life who have positive stories to tell of Jamal’s generosity which he gave with no expectation of reciprocity."

The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust has been set up with an objective to support those causes that mattered most to Jamal. "The Trust will target three key interrelated areas : (i) Combatting homelessness; (ii) Supporting people with mental health issues and; (iii) Providing young people with essential life skills," the statement read.

Brenda and Jamal on Loose Women back in November

"Every Christmas day for at least the last ten years, Jamal would spend the entire day helping out at a homeless shelter. Over 270,000 people are homeless in the UK today. The Trust will look to establish a network of 'Self Belief' Houses with the aim of offering individuals who are living rough a roof over their heads."

The second key initiative the Trust will focus is on The SB Academy. The message concluded: "We are profoundly appreciative of any contribution you can make to the Foundation and we hope we can do Jamal proud by building out these programs to support causes that he cared about deeply."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.