Brenda Edwards sings at son Jamal's vigil in heartbreaking moment The Loose Women star joined the crowds of mourners

Brenda Edwards sang an emotional rendition of Whitney Houston's 'Greatest Love Of All' at a vigil held for her son Jamal on Monday night.

Jamal, who founded SBTV and helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran, tragically died on Sunday morning.

WATCH: Brenda Edwards sings at a vigil for her son Jamal

Singer and friend of Jamal's Lady Leshurr posted the clip of Brenda singing on her Instagram story on Monday night. The Loose Women star can be seen surrounded by large crowds of mourners while standing in front of a mural of the music mogul on Acton High Street, located in his hometown of Acton.

Lady Leshurr captioned the post: "Brenda [heart-broken emoji]. How much pain was weighing on her shoulders and she still came to support her son the next day. How amazing. How brave, she's a hero."

The emotional clip was played on Loose Women on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an emotional reaction from the panellists. Host of the show Charlene White told her fellow presenters that when she had spoken to Brenda that morning, her voice was "very raspy" from the singing and that she was doing "alright".

Brenda released a statement about Jamal's sad passing on ITV on Monday, which read: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

Brenda Edwards sand at a vigil held for Jamal on Monday

She added: "As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Tributes have been pouring in for Jamal, including that of Prince Charles, who released a statement via the official Clarence House social media accounts. It read: "Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince's Trust, were an inspiration to so many."

Brenda posing with her son Jamal and daughter Tanisha in 2006

Actor Idris Elba tweeted that the music entrepreneur would "be missed" while I May Destroy You star Michaela Cole said: "May his passion, joy and relentless desire to platform British artists be an inspiration."

