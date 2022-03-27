Brenda Edwards supported by co-stars as she pays emotional tribute to late son Jamal The Loose Women panellist is a proud mum

Brenda Edwards shared a heartfelt message to social media on Sunday, as she marked her first Mother's Day since the death of her son Jamal.

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram, where she posted a collage of photos of herself and her son, as well as some childhood pictures featuring Brenda's daughter Tanisha, now 27.

Jamal tragically died last month at the age of just 31 following a sudden illness. His loving mum captioned the photos simply: "Always and Forever," adding a blue heart emoji.

Her co-stars were among those who rushed to shares their support, with Nadia Sawalha commenting: "Sending love xx."

WATCH: Brenda Edwards sings at son Jamal's vigil in heartbreaking moment

Coleen Nolan added: "Love you [red heart emoji]," Judi Love wrote: "Thinking of you today my sweetie," and former Loose Women star Andrea Mclean kindly contributed: "Thinking of you today Brenda."

The star's other followers were also keen to offer their best wishes and kind thoughts to the presenter and actress.

Brenda shared a collage of photos of her son

One thoughtfully wrote: "So much love to you on Mother’s Day. If there is anyone who the word 'Mother' & all its descriptors apply – it's you. Even those who didn’t know you personally could see how amazing you were & the bond with your children. Be kind to yourself today Brenda. Thinking of all of you [heart emoji]."

Many fans posted strings of heart emojis in response while others wrote: "Sending all the love," "Beautiful photographs. Sending you so much love, light & strength to you and your family. XXXX," and: "You are the mother of a legend Miss Brenda."

Brenda and Jamal during an appearance on Loose Women

Jamal was a renowned music entrepreneur and founder of media company SBTV and helped to launch the careers of artists including Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.

A few days after the news of his death was reported, the Shape of You singer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his close friend as he penned an emotional tribute, calling Jamal "my brother".

