Loose Women stars Christine Lampard and Ruth Langsford have expressed their sorrow following the news of Jamal Edwards' death. The music entrepreneur passed away aged 31 on Sunday following a "sudden illness".

His heartbroken mother, Brenda Edwards, released a statement on ITV the following day, which read: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

She added: "As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Upon hearing the news, Brenda's colleague Christine took to social media to share a throwback picture of Jamal with her husband Frank Lampard. "Utterly devastated. The most remarkable young man. @brendaedwardsglobal we are here for you and your family at this terrible time," she wrote.

Ruth, 61, said: "My heart is breaking for my friend @brendaedwardsglobal after the loss of her amazing son Jamal yesterday. I can only imagine her unbearable pain. Grief is the price we pay for love."

Christine Lampard shared this throwback photo of husband Frank with Jamal

She continued: "The @loosewomen will wrap our arms around her and try to fill her with all the strength we have. My condolences and love to you my darling friend, Tanisha and all your family. RIP Jamal. X Close friend Denise Welch was one of the first to react, revealing her heart ached for her.

"My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can't bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother," she tweeted.

Soon after, former Loose Woman Saira Khan, interrupted her family holidays to post a lengthy statement, in which she confessed she was "devastated". "I have just heard the heartbreaking news that @jamaledwards has died. I am devastated for @brendaedwardsglobal and send her and her whole family my prayers and deepest sympathies."

Brenda and Jamal on Loose Women back in November

She continued: "I met @jalamedewards whilst filming a children's show and was struck by his humility and passion to help kids to believe in their talents. R.I.P young man. You were a bright shining light here on earth. Now you will shine brightly in the sky."

Andrea McLean has also paid tribute, uploading a sweet group snapshot during a night out. "Jamal Edwards MBE was everything a mother could wish for in a son," she said. "His achievements, which are long and impressive are what the world will remember him for. His legacy, and it is a legacy in the true sense of the word, will carry on in the work he did to support young people in the UK.

Andrea McLean shared this group snapshot from a night out

"He was also funny and cheeky. My last memory of Jamal is when @lordfeeney and I bumped into him in Soho one evening a couple of months ago. After smiles and hugs and, 'How are you?' he grabbed his phone and said 'I need to send this to mum!' and took this photo of us all to wind Brenda up that we were out with him not her. He then WhatsApp'd me her laughing, shrieking voicemail telling him to 'leave her friends alone!' It was funny, and silly, and lovely. It was just the kind of thing a son would do.

The ex Loose Women pannelist then concluded: "My heart hurts today. Jamal is gone. My friend's beautiful boy is gone. I'm so sorry Brenda. So sorry. #ripjamal [broken heart emoji]."

