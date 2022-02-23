Brenda Edwards breaks silence to share beautiful photo with son Jamal Edwards

Brenda Edwards took to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon to share two beautiful photos with her late son Jamal Edwards.

The music entrepreneur, who founded SBTV and helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran, was 31 when he passed away on Sunday from a sudden illness, leaving his family and fans devastated.

WATCH: Brenda Edwards sings at a vigil for her son Jamal

The side-by-side images showed the doting mum with both of her children, Jamal and Tanisha, during a glamourous photoshoot. The Loose Women simply put a heart emoji in the caption.

Followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Beautiful memories [heart emoji] so sorry for your loss." Another remarked: "Sending you and your family so much love." A third post read: "So sorry for your loss."

After the news of Jamal's death was confirmed, Brenda released a heartbreaking statement via ITV which read: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

Brenda shared this post with fans on Wednesday

Her message continued: "As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

On Monday evening, Brenda sang an emotional rendition of Whitney Houston's Greatest Love Of All at a vigil held for her son. Singer and friend of Jamal's Lady Leshurr posted the clip of Brenda singing on her Instagram story on Monday night.

Brenda and Jamal on Loose Women back in November

The Loose Women star could be seen surrounded by large crowds of mourners while standing in front of a mural of the music mogul on Acton High Street, located in his hometown of Acton.

Lady Leshurr captioned the post: "Brenda [heart-broken emoji]. How much pain was weighing on her shoulders and she still came to support her son the next day. How amazing. How brave, she's a hero."

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, a YouTube star, and the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform. He was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

