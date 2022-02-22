Loose Women's Coleen Nolan breaks silence on heartbreaking death

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has joined her colleagues in paying tribute to Jamal Edwards – the son of their co-star, Brenda Edwards.

On Monday, heartbroken Brenda confirmed that the 31-year-old had passed away after "a sudden illness". And a short time later, Coleen took to Instagram in his honour.

WATCH: Loose Women panellists pay tribute to Jamal Edwards following his death

Coleen shared a photo showing Brenda and Jamal together in the Loose Women studios and wrote: "To my beautiful friend @brendaedwardsglobal I have no words… utterly heartbroken…"

Fans were quick to reach out and also show their support for Brenda. "Feel so sad for beautiful Brenda and her family. May her heavy heart be lifted by our love. X," one wrote.

Coleen paid a heartfelt tribute to Jamal on social media

"I hope how loved, and respected he clearly is will bring her even the smallest amount of comfort, and peace! The tributes have been wonderful, and heartbreaking! My thoughts are with you all," said a second. A third added: "What terribly sad news. He was a very inspirational guy & I am sure his legacy will live on forever."

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, a YouTube star, and the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran. He was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

Jamal was an ambassador for The Prince's Trust

In a statement shared on Monday, Brenda said: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. "Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

"As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

