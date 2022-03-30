George Stephanopoulos makes hilarious on-air confession - and his co-stars can't take it The ABC host has a wry sense of humor

George Stephanopoulos has proven himself to be quite adept at making quick quips on the air, and his co-stars' reactions are usually priceless.

The Good Morning America star was sitting down with Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Lara Spencer as they discussed an exclusive story for the day.

Lara shared that they were showing a special clip from an upcoming Shawn Mendes music video, and after playing a snippet of the song, the mood in the room was quite upbeat.

In fact, it made Robin want to dance as she busted out into the Carlton, with Lara and Michael joining her as they commented on the song's strong beat.

George just sat there watching them and then cracked: "I've just been dancing and nobody's watching me," which sparked a different reaction from each of his co-stars.

Lara continued to dance while saying: "Even George has some moves," Michael left in hysterics, and Robin simply slapped on the arm of her chair, pulling a jokingly exasperated expression and going: "Nice try!"

George made a hilarious comment after a clip from a new Shawn Mendes video was played

The ABC journalist has quite the wry sense of humor, often coming in with jokes when his co-hosts least expect it and then getting them quickly giggling.

On a previous installment of GMA, he was joined by TJ Holmes, who led a segment on a Jeopardy winner's new streak.

Before beginning his segment, however, TJ started off by saying: "You all might remember, George, you said to me here on the air not long ago 'TJ, did you ever imagine that Jeopardy would be a news beat that you would cover?'"

The comment had many in the studio laughing, including George, who could just look on and hilariously respond with: "You had a good year of it!"

The GMA hosts enjoy joking around with each other

TJ then went on to explain that it was because there was a huge influx of stories around the show over the past year, including the search for a new host and several winning streaks being made.

