Ali Wentworth shares delightful family photo at the request of her daughters The Go Ask Ali podcast star shares two daughters with George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth is active on social media and often shares posts related to her popular podcast, Go Ask Ali.

However, this weekend, the star decided to upload something a little different at the request of her two teenage daughters, Elliott and Harper.

George Stephanopoulos' wife revealed to her fans that her children had asked her to share something that wasn't just to do with her podcast, so that's exactly what she did!

VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Ali posted a gorgeous photo of her mother posing on the beach alongside several fish that she had caught.

The glamorous image saw Ali's mom dressed in a patterned top teamed with a white skirt and a navy bandana.

"My daughters say I need to post more than stuff about my podcast. So here's my Mom in the 1970's with some fish!" Ali wrote alongside the image. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Keep it coming!" while another wrote: "Tbh, I second that! Love when you post throwbacks!" A third simply responded with a love heart eye emoji.

Ali Wentworth shared a lovely photo of her mother at the request of her daughters

Ali discusses a different topic each week on her hugely-popular podcast, where she is joined each week by an expert or famous face.

She often opens up about topics related to family life and raising teenagers in a modern world, something she is experiencing herself.

The star shares two teenage daughters, Elliott and Harper, with George.

Ali and husband George Stephanopoulos with their daughters Elliott and Harper

The family live in the Upper East Side of New York, where they relocated from Washington D.C. over a decade ago when George replaced Diane Sawyer on GMA.

The star previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The celebrity couple have fans around the United States

Elliott moved out of the family home in September after going to college, something that both her parents found emotional to come to terms with.

Ali recently joked during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that now her oldest daughter has flown the nest, her youngest can never leave, and told the hosts that she had informed Harper that she was destined to stay looking after her parents forever more.

