Louise Redknapp looked picture perfect as she posed for a striking selfie video. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 47-year-old stunned in the shot as she gave fans a little sneak peek into her rehearsals for Fatal Attraction.

Earlier this month, the mum-of-two returned to the stage, taking on the role of scorned wife Beth Gallagher in Fatal Attraction. She has joined Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy who plays 'bunny boiler' Alex Forrest in the production.

Louise confirmed her latest acting gig, writing on social media last month: "I'm pleased to announce I'm joining the cast of Fatal Attraction playing the role of Beth alongside @susieamy and #OliverFarnworth from 8th March.

"This is something really new for me. I'm really looking forward to a new challenge and working with a great cast and fantastic director @fatalonstage."

The post comes shortly after Louise's ex-husband Jamie Redknapp was criticised by some of his followers for not dedicating his Mother's Day post to the mother of his two eldest sons - something he shared to honour his second wife Frida on Monday.

"What about the amazing, beautiful woman that you have two amazing kids with," one comment read, while another stated: "I thought the same, regardless if they've separated respect is a must when you've got children."

However, the day before, Jamie dedicated a post to his mum Sandra and to "all the other amazing mums". Sharing a series of lovely throwback snaps, he said: "Happy Mother's Day mum. I adore you. Thanks so much for all your help and guidance your kindness shines so brightly I cannot thank you enough for everything you have done for me.

"Have a great day I love you. And to all the amazing mums out there I hope you’re getting spoilt rotten enjoy your day. X."

