Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to 'incredible' wife Frida in rare display of affection

Jamie Redknapp has paid a sweet tribute to his "incredible" wife Frida in honour of Mother's Day. Although one day late, the former footballer made sure he uploaded two heartwarming photos of his partner and their baby son Raphael to mark the family occasion.

"Happy Mother's Day to my incredible wife," he gushed on Monday. "I'm so proud of you. Watching you with Raphael makes my heart melt. Love you [heart emoji]."

The post was met with much praise, with one fan writing: "Beautiful words, it's lovely to be appreciated by the person you love on Mother's Day, it is hard work being a mumma 24/7, a little love and appreciation goes a long way."

Another remarked: "Glowing mum and gorgeous bubba." A third post read: "Raphael is just the cutest baby!"

However, some followers were quick to point out Jamie's snub to his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, with whom he shares two teenage sons. "What about the amazing, beautiful woman that you have two amazing kids with," one comment read, while another stated: "I thought the same, regardless if they've separated respect is a must when you've got children."

Jamie shared these pictures of his wife Frida

However, the day before, Jamie dedicated a post to his mum Sandra and to "all the other amazing mums". Sharing, a series of lovely throwback snaps, he said: "Happy Mother's Day mum. I adore you. Thanks so much for all your help and guidance your kindness shines so brightly I cannot thank you enough for everything you have done for me.

"Have a great day I love you. And to all the amazing mums out there I hope you’re getting spoilt rotten enjoy your day. X."

