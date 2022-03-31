Hoda Kotb thanks daughter Hope for 'rescuing' her during home workout The Today show host has two young children

Hoda Kotb had her youngest daughter to thank for keeping her safe and healthy during a challenging workout recently.

The TV personality gave insight into life as a single mom to Hayley, five, and Hope, three, at her home in New York when she shared a photo on Instagram.

Hoda shared a snapshot of her hands on the handles of a Peloton bike as she prepared to squeeze in a quick session. But just as she was about to begin, she realized something was missing.

WATCH: Hoda Kobt announces split from fiance Joel Schiffman

Hoda explained the situation in the caption which read: "When u forget your water bottle - Hope to the rescue #suckle."

In place of where her flask would have been was a child's sippy cup, with the name, Hope, on a sticker on the front.

Hoda's fans adored the post and commented: "Precious child, hydrate," and, "Your little one knows what mamma needs". Others said the post was so relatable and wrote: "Been there," and, "I cannot love this enough".

Hoda's daughter Hope came to her mom's rescue by delivering water in a sippy cup

Many more wanted to know what Hoda's Peloton leaderboard name was and asked what workouts she loves the most.

Hoda doesn't have a whole lot of time to exercise as she juggles being a mom and her busy career at Today.

She adores being a mother to her two adopted children and regularly delights her viewers with updates on her family.

Hoda adores being a mom to her two children

Recently, Hoda also opened up about her own childhood on her podcast, Making Spaces with Hoda Kotb.

Speaking of how her mother supported her, she said: "When I was a kid, I had stop sign glasses, frizzy hair and a crazy name, and my mom was like, 'No one's more beautiful than you.'"

