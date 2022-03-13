Hoda Kotb to be joined by very famous co-star on Today as Jenna Bush Hager goes on vacation The Today show just keeps surprising us!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed a very different type of show last week as they hosted Today with Hoda & Jenna from New Orleans.

And while they're back in the studio on Monday, things aren't going quite back to the way they were.

On Sunday, Today announced that Jenna Bush Hager would be temporarily replaced by a very famous star from Monday to Wednesday.

Hoda will be joined by none other than Kelly Rowland, with a statement being put out on Instagram.

It read: "The iconic @kellyrowland will be guest co-hosting with @hodakotb this week. This is one thing we do NOT have a dilemma over. Tune in Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday."

Kelly Rowland will be keeping Jenna Bush Hager's seat warm alongside Hoda Kotb on Today next week

Kelly is no stranger to Today and appeared on the daytime show at the end of last year ahead of her then upcoming holiday movie, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.

The famous star spoke to Hoda and Jenna about everything from family life with her two young sons to her friendship with her former Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

She even shared an incredible insight into her sons' relationship with his "aunties", revealing that Titan loves nothing more than singing with them.

Hoda and Jenna hosted the Fourth Hour in New Orleans last week

She said: "Titan actually has perfect pitch and I do scales with him. The girls do scales with him when they are over to the house." Asked to clarify who "the girls" were, Kelly said – "his aunties," referring to her band mates.

Today with Hoda & Jenna has seen many guest hosts come on to fill in for both stars over the years.

The NBC show is incredibly popular and viewers enjoy the close friendships that the stars have both on and off-air.

Kelly Rowland will be on Today from Monday to Wednesday

They have been there for each other during both happy and sad times, and Jenna recently supported Hoda live on air as she announced her separation from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda and Jenna, meanwhile, were there to greet their good friend and co-star Bobbie Thomas as she returned to the show for the first time since her husband's death.

