Victoria Beckham leaves flirty message for David as she shares adorable photo of Harper The Beckhams have jetted off to Miami

It is no secret that Victoria and David Beckham are relationship goals and on Saturday the A-list pair proved they are still the hottest power couple as Victoria left a flirty message for David.

Taking to her Instagram the former Spice Girl posted an adorable snap of David cuddling their daughter, Harper, ten.

Captioning the post the fashion mogul wrote: "Happy weekend!! Daddy’s girl (nice biceps David!!) kisses @davidbeckham #HarperSeven."

In the snap, David is wearing a tight-fitting grey jumper and it's clear his wife approved! Harper is looking as cute as ever with a huge grin on her face as she posed for the picture.

The Beckhams are currently in Miami ahead of Brooklyn's wedding

Fans of the family flocked to comment on the sweet update. One fan commented: "'Nice biceps' was hilarious! Harper is so so beautiful! Kisses from Brazil."

Another fan penned: "Lovely picture of father and daughter." A third replied: "Awww love this."

The Beckhams jetted off to Miami last week after a scary break-in at their £31million Holland Park Mansion.

Whilst in the US Romeo supported his team Inter Miami CF and fans even got a glimpse of him kicking the ball but dad David couldn't help but pile on the pressure.

David snaps Romeo from the sidelines

Posting to his Instagram David shared a snap of Romeo on the field and captioned the post with a hilarious message: "No pressure mate but just make sure you miss that first man @romeobeckham @intermiamicf."

In the photo, David is standing on the sidelines in a pink hoodie and brown cap and caught Romeo in the distance about to kick the ball.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on David's banter and even Romeo himself replied with a laughing face and red love heart. Reality star Mark Wright wrote, "Same stance as his old man."

Fans agreed as one replied: "Same body language kicking the ball." Another commented: "Amazing."

