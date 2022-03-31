The real reason Brooklyn Beckham is distancing himself publicly from parents Victoria and David The budding-chef has stopped sharing family-related posts on social media

Brooklyn Beckham is days away from marrying Nicola Peltz – and the weeks prior to their star-studded nuptials have been a whirlwind for the 22-year-old.

The star celebrated his birthday earlier this month, on 4 March, and it was just three days later that Brooklyn made a big change to his professional life.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation in all areas.

In the exclusive announcement, which was featured in The Hollywood Reporter, the groom-to-be was referred to as a "content creator" as well as an "aspiring chef" – with no mention whatsoever about his family connections.

Brooklyn recently signed with Creative Artists Agency and has made changes to his social media

The article detailed his current number of Instagram followers, 13 million, as well as his eight-episode Facebook Messenger show, Cookin' with Brooklyn, his fashion photography work, and his past jobs as a model.

Since this big announcement, Brooklyn has taken a different approach to social media and has only shared posts centered around his professional activities.

He has shared five different recipes, his latest, Beef Wellington, posted this week, several updates promoting his latest campaign with Pepe Jeans, in which he features alongside his fiancée Nicola, and another one about an electric car.

The budding-chef has been posting more about his professional activities

His social media activity is a stark contrast to the loved-up posts with Nicola that fans are used to. He has made a marked move to keep glimpses of family life away from his Instagram – so much so, that he declined to mark UK's Mother's Day last week, not even in his stories.

Although fans aren't hearing about it on his social media, Brooklyn is no doubt busy putting together the finishing touches to his wedding, which is reportedly taking place on 9 April.

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to marry at the actress' family oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The £76million estate is known as Montsorrel, and it is set to host stars from all over the world, including Victoria's good friend Eva Longoria, who recently opened up about the big day.

The Jewish wedding will take place over several days and fans needn't worry though as there are clearly no hard feelings amongst the Beckhams; David is set to be the master of ceremonies, while his younger brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men.