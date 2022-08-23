Victoria and David Beckham's castle wedding followed surprising Disney theme From the wedding cake to the bridesmaid dresses

Victoria Beckham, 48, has previously admitted that Her Majesty the Queen was the inspiration behind parts of her wedding with David Beckham, 47, back in July 1999, but what most fans don't know is that their big day was also centred around a movie!

Lots of brides dream of living out their childhood fairytales, so which Disney movie did the fashion designer and the former footballer choose to draw from? Instead of the glamorous glass slippers of Cinderella or the matching white outfits from Tangled, they surprisingly chose rich purple, burgundy and green colours that were reportedly inspired by Robin Hood.

The couple – who are parents to children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, choosing to say 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle. Perhaps their choice of venue, which boasts 567 acres, a lake and a waterfall, was also the couple's way of emulating the Sherwood Forest.

In keeping with the regal venue, Victoria wore two wedding dresses on her big day. The first was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, while David wore an all-white suit with a satin cravat.

Victoria and David chose a Robin Hood theme

VB paired her first bridal gown with a diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett and a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples. Although her sister and maid of honour Louise rocked a strapless Chloe dress for the occasion, Victoria's young bridesmaids – her 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina – were dressed as woodland fairies.

The couple's wedding reception, Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin

Victoria and David later changed into vibrant purple ensembles from Antonio Berardi at their reception, with the bride rocking a one-shoulder 'Jessica Rabbit' dress with floral applique and thigh-high split, and the groom opting for a matching suit with suede Manolo shoes.

They were pictured wearing the eye-catching outfits as they cut the cake, which was a three-tiered confection that featured a leaf design with apples piled on top of each tier.

The Beckhams with their apple and leaf-themed wedding cake

David admitted he regretted his choice of outfit in an interview with Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. "That was pretty bold. Victoria’s [reception outfit] was pretty nice. Mine, I’m like what was I thinking? I look like the guys out of Dumb & Dumber when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits. I even had a top hat in purple. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?"

He added that they have enjoyed a quieter celebration since their lavish 1999 nuptials.

"We did throw a lot at [the first wedding] because it was the thing to do around that time. We have renewed our vows since then, and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house," David said.

