Victoria Beckham takes this $40 dollar supplement every day

Victoria Beckham is notoriously strict when it comes to her health routine, with daily two-hour workouts and a nutritious diet a regular part of her regime. On top of that, she recently revealed the supplements she takes to keep her at the top of her game.

The fashion designer told Who What Wear: “I regularly have all my levels checked to make sure I am using the right vitamins. I love Puori vitamins because they are super clean and Basis because they are doing some really cutting-edge research. I use the Basis NAD+ Supplement for Cellular Aging."

VB's Basis supplement of choice is only available in the US (for now!) but it sounds super-impressive, created to combat cellular ageing by looking after our cells, which can help us live healthily for longer.

Elysium Basis NAD+ Supplement for Cellular Aging, $40 for 60 capsules, Elysium

If you want a slice of the Victoria Beckham wellness cake but don't have access to her US-only vitamins (or her extensive budget) we have good news. The former Spice Girl also takes an altogether more accessible supplement each day too.

"First thing I do every morning is 2 tsp of apple cider vinegar," Victoria shared on Instagram Stories in January 2022, alongside a photo of her Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar on her kitchen table. "Followed by… fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water."

Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, £7.99/$10.48, Amazon

While the former Spice Girls star didn't explain why she consumes apple cider vinegar each day, it is considered to be a great weight loss aid and a way to help control your blood sugar. A number of famous faces have previously revealed how apple cider vinegar is a key part of their daily diet, including Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff and Katy Perry.

