Victoria Beckham makes very 'posh' reveal - and fans can't believe it The fashion designer always looks so stylish!

Victoria Beckham is the Queen of chic but on Friday she set the bar even higher as she made an incredibly "posh" reveal and proved she hasn't completely let go of her famed Spice Girl demeanour.

MORE: The real reason Brooklyn Beckham is distancing himself publicly from parents Victoria and David

Taking to her Instagram Stories the mum-of-four showcased a snap of a Fendi coffee - yes you heard that correctly. Finished with a stunning yellow Fendi paper cup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Beckham's stunning homes

Writing on the photo, she penned: "A true posh coffee!!!" and tagged the brand's artistic director Kim Jones. Even on the go, VB is glamour goals!

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's fairytale wedding's unexpected Disney theme

MORE: Victoria Beckham takes this $40 dollar supplement every day

Earlier this week, the Beckhams endured a horrendous ordeal as 17-year-old Cruz discovered somebody had broken into their beautiful £31million London home, whilst David and Victoria were downstairs with Harper, ten.

Even Victoria's coffee is fashion goals

Despite thousands of pounds worth of possessions being stolen from their Holland Park property, thankfully the burglar only entered one upstairs room.

We're glad to see that even amongst the chaos the celebrity power couple is finding time to relax, as the family jetted off to Miami after the incident.

As well as VB's coffee snap, husband David took to his stories enjoying a dinner out at Sushi Fly Chicken in, although it was Cruz who was the first of the Beckhams to break their silence after the break-in.

David's snap from a Miami meal out

Taking to his TikTok, Cruz posted a funny video to a trending sound and fans were thrilled to hear from him.

One wrote: "Hey, long time @cruzbeckham" with a white heart. Other fans couldn't help but comment on how much he looked like his Dad and one said: "you are your dad's double xx."

Another simply replied: "This content is amazing Cruz." Another fan penned: "This video is super cute, I was already wondering when you were going to post a new TikTok."

Other fans were desperate for a career update from the 17-year-old. One wrote: "When is the album dropping?!?!?!" Another replied: "Cruz when's the music out?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.