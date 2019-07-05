Victoria Beckham praises her courage after she said no to Spice Girls reunion Victoria chose not to reunite for their latest tour

Victoria Beckham has said it took a huge amount of courage for her to say no to reuniting with the Spice Girls on their recent comeback tour. The fashion designer admitted she wasn't swayed to relive her former pop star days, even after her bandmate Mel B's admission that the group were "disappointed" in her refusal. "Saying no requires courage," VB told Vogue Germany. "For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to'. I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

Meanwhile, Victoria had one of her "dreams come true" after husband David pulled out all the stops to ensure their 20th wedding anniversary was one to remember. VB revealed that her husband had taken her for a private tour of the incredible Palace of Versailles in France. "A private tour, dream come true!! Nous avons eu le privilège de vivre un moment magique au Château de Versailles. 🇫🇷 X Kisses @davidbeckham #howromantic," Victoria wrote on Instagram, which translates to: "We had the privilege of experiencing a magical moment at the Château de Versailles."

The mother-of-four shared a photo of herself and David standing at the Temple de l’Amour within the gardens of the palace, and they were both dressed to impress. The retired footballer looked smart in a black suit, while Victoria wore an ivory knee-length dress and red court shoe heels.

It’s little surprise that David treated his wife to an extra-special date on Thursday, as it was a particularly memorable milestone for the couple, marking 20 years since they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Ireland. It comes days after the couple enjoyed some remarkably different celebrations, with a fun-filled weekend at Glastonbury Festival with their friends including David Gardner.

