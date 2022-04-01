The Beckhams jet to Miami penthouse after dramatic London burglary The family have three properties

Victoria and David Beckham have flown their family over to Miami following the news that their £31million mansion in London was raided while they were at home.

It is likely that they are residing at their $24million penthouse which comes complete with access to luxury amenities. Their son Cruz, 17, couldn't resist snapping the city skyline on Thursday, revealing a jaw-dropping plaza complete with huge retail stores and the luxury hotels of the Ritz Carlton and the J W Marriot were also in view.

David wasted no time at all heading to his favourite bagel shop, El Bagel, showcasing his purchases on his Instagram Stories. The star pictured a stack of seeded bagels and a packet of smoked salmon. Yum!

Cruz Beckham shared this photograph on Instagram

This trip comes after news has emerged that the family were victims of a targeted burglary at the end of February.

David Beckham paid a visit to his favourite shop

The Sun has reported that the couple were downstairs with their daughter Harper at the time of the burglary, and were completely unaware that a thief had broken in upstairs.

When Cruz returned home from a night out and spotted broken glass and an upturned bedroom that's when the alarm was raised. They made off with thousands of pounds worth of designer goods and valuables, but luckily, they didn't make it to any other rooms in the property.

The family fell victim to a burglary at their London residence

Although the A-list family often spend time at their penthouse in Miami, but could they be in the US making last-minute preparations for their son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz?

Many reports have indicated that the couple have chosen to tie the knot at Nicola's father Nelson's sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The countdown to Brooklyn's wedding is on

Known as Montsorrel, the property, which he purchased for a whopping $103million (£76million) in 2015, spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool and beautiful sea views. Sounds like the perfect place for an outdoor ceremony and reception.

Their glittering wedding, with star-studded guestlist is expected to take place over three days on the weekend of 9 April. We can't wait to see the photos!

