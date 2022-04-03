GMA’s Lara Spencer’s son Duff is her double in sweet family photo - fans react Duff Haffenreffer goes to Southern Methodist University in Dallas

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer always turns heads with her epic fashion but this weekend the broadcaster wowed fans for a completely different reason.

Taking to her Instagram the mum-of-two shared an adorable snap that made fans do a double-take as she stood next to her lookalike son Duff Haffenreffer, 20.

WATCH: Lara has co-stars laughing live on air on Good Morning America

Lara captioned the post: "Mother son date night at SMU," with a red love heart, as she stood with Duff and two other mother-son duos.

Friends and fans of the family couldn't wait to comment on the heartwarming post featuring the pair. Kit Hoover wrote: "That’s a whole lot of awesomeness right there." One fan commented: "Family is everything." Another replied: "Beautiful family alert."

Lara and son Duff could be twins

One excited mother commented: "Pony up! My son starts next year!"

In the snap, Lara sported a fantastic gold jacket and jeans - a very different look to her elegant Oscars outfit last week when she wore a stunning strapless black dress with a gold snake statement necklace.

Posting multiple fabulous updates from the star-studded event, the GMA host posed alongside Hollywood's finest, the most recent being Kenneth Brannagh and on an Instagram captioned a photo with the star and wrote: "The golden guy weighs 8 glorious pounds. I learned this thanks for Actor/writer/director Kenneth Branagh.

"Even more special for Ken because the script he wrote for Belfast was so personal. It’s a spectacular movie about the love of a family and staying together no matter where you go. Loved this moment w a wonderful guy and super talented artist. #Belfast."

Lara took selfies with all her favourite A-listers

Unsurprisingly fans couldn't wait to comment on Lara's glamorous look. One fan penned: "Love the necklace." A second wrote: "You look fabulous!"

Another fan put: "Lara you look fantastic! Beautiful and SMOKIN'! Stunning. Good health." A fourth replied: "Beautiful!!" And a fifth wrote: "Looking Good."

