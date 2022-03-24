Lara Spencer turns heads in the most stylish outfit during GMA appearance The Good Morning America star has a fabulous sense of style

Lara Spencer never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and looked positively fabulous in her latest look.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a backstage photo from the studios with guest Sunny Anderson.

In the image, Lara looked fantastic dressed in a bright yellow blazer teamed with white chinos and vibrant pink leg-lengthening heels.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer has her co-stars laughing live on air

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Never was a name better suited for a person. @sunnyanderson brightening our morning once again with her funny, delicious approach to cooking. Can’t wait to sparkle with you in the evening on our GNO!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Those shoes are on point and you look amazing," while another wrote: "Love those shoes!" A third added: "You look incredible!" Many more simply commented with a fire emoji, meaning 'hot'.

The TV star loves her job on GMA and commutes from Connecticut to the studios in Times Square, New York City.

GMA's Lara Spencer has the most stylish wardrobe!

Away from work, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. She is married to Richard McVey and is a doting mom to two grown-up children, Katharine and Duff.

Recently, the entire family enjoyed a special celebration as they attended a beach wedding that Lara described as "pure joy".

The bride was Lara's niece, and she shared several snapshots from the happy occasion on social media.

Lara has a close bond with her GMA co-stars

She's incredibly close to her family and bid a bittersweet farewell to her oldest child, Duff, this past summer as he headed off to college and will be preparing to do the same with Katharine, who she affectionately calls Kate, in a few months.

Kate has already signed up and gotten into the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to recently share a celebratory message.

The TV star posted a flyer on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate would be playing with the team when term starts. "SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the GMA star wrote. "Kate - You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

