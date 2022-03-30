Lara Spencer celebrates long-awaited movie news with GMA co-stars The ABC host is the pop culture expert

Lara Spencer was in a jubilant mood for the latest installment of Good Morning America, even getting to celebrate a big return on the air.

The TV personality delivered the GMA cover story for the day, which turned out to be the return of Tom Cruise's Top Gun franchise with the long-awaited sequel.

As Michael Strahan introduced Lara, she said: "I do love this movie," then explaining: "It has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. FINALLY, we have a release date for you."

She and her co-stars unveiled the first look at the new trailer, revealing that the film, titled Top Gun: Maverick, will be out in theaters on May 27, 2022.

"Come on, we're excited," she said after sharing a look at the trailer and adding more news, which her co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael also reacted to excitedly. "We ready!" she enthusiastically noted.

Lara excitedly celebrated the upcoming release of Top Gun: Maverick

The film sees Tom and Val Kilmer reprise their original roles from the 1986 classic, with new characters being played by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.

The pop culture news round-up of the day proved to be quite an enjoyable one for Lara, as she also shared a sneak peek at an upcoming Shawn Mendes music video later in their segment.

After playing a snippet of the song, the mood in the room was quite upbeat. In fact, it made Robin want to dance as she busted out into the Carlton, with Lara and Michael joining in.

George Stephanopoulos sitting beside them just watched along and then cracked: "I've just been dancing and nobody's watching me," which sparked a different reaction from each of his co-stars.

The GMA hosts danced along to a snippet of Shawn Mendes' new song

Lara continued to dance while saying: "Even George has some moves," Michael left in hysterics, and Robin simply slapped on the arm of her chair, pulling a jokingly exasperated expression and going: "Nice try!"

