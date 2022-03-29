Lara Spencer returns home to the best welcome following LA adventure The Good Morning America star lives in Connecticut

Lara Spencer had the time of her life in Los Angeles as she hosted the Oscars for Good Morning America.

However, there was one person who wasn't too impressed with her being away from home – and more than excited for her to return.

Taking to Instagram this week, the TV favorite shared a sweet picture of her beloved dog Riva looking delighted to see her back.

"The look that says I was away for work too long. Don’t worry girl —It’s Riva Time!" the mom-of-two captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the cute picture, with one writing: "Aww that's so sweet, they are priceless," while another wrote: "Missed seeing Riva!" A third added: "She's upset, she loves you so so much!"

Lara lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey. Away from work, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.

She is also a doting mom to two grown-up children, Katharine and Duff. Recently, the entire family enjoyed a special celebration as they attended a beach wedding that Lara described as "pure joy".

GMA's Lara Spencer received the best welcome from her pet dog Riva

The bride was Lara's niece, and she shared several snapshots from the happy occasion on social media.

She's incredibly close to her family and bid a bittersweet farewell to her oldest child, Duff, this past summer as he headed off to college and will be preparing to do the same with Katharine, who she affectionately calls Kate, in a few months.

Kate has already signed up and gotten into the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to recently share a celebratory message.

Lara with her beloved pet dog Riva

The TV star posted a flyer on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate Haffenreffer would be playing with the team when term starts.

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the GMA star wrote.

"Kate - You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

