Lara Spencer receives quite the reaction from her co-stars following on-air announcement The Good Morning America star had her colleagues in hysterics

Lara Spencer delighted Good Morning America stars with her appearance on Monday's show, as she was one of the many stars filling in for the regular trio – who were absent during the episode.

And she received quite the reaction from her co-stars at one point in the programme too, as she announced the latest entertainment headlines.

Live on air, Lara revealed that Maury Povich's iconic talk show will be ending after 31 years.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer has her co-stars laughing live on air

"We are going to begin with an end of an era for daytime TV with Maury Povich announcing he will oversee his last paternity test this September."

As she spoke, her co-stars were heard laughing in the background at the paternity test reference.

What's more, Lara revealed that Maury himself will be joining the anchors on GMA this Wednesday to discuss his decision to leave. "Maury, let's do it!" Lara said.

Lara Spencer has a close bond with her co-stars

The TV star loves her job on GMA and commutes from Connecticut to the studios in Times Square, New York City.

Away from work, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. She is married to Richard McVey and is a doting mom to two grown-up children, Katharine and Duff.

Recently, the entire family enjoyed a special celebration as they attended a beach wedding that Lara described as "pure joy".

The GMA team are great friends

The bride was Lara's niece, and she shared several snapshots from the happy occasion on social media.

She's incredibly close to her family and bid a bittersweet farewell to her oldest child, Duff, this past summer as he headed off to college and will be preparing to do the same with Katharine, who she affectionately calls Kate, in a few months.

Kate has already signed up and gotten into the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to recently share a celebratory message.

Lara lives in Connecticut

The TV star posted a flyer on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate Heffenreffer would be playing with the team when term starts. "SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the GMA star wrote.

"Kate - You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

