Carrie Underwood delivers emotional message from her Las Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency is coming to an end and she's missing it already.

The country music singer posted a heartfelt message to her fans on Friday as she prepared for her reign to come to an end.

Sharing photos from her Sin City REFLECTION show, Carrie added a caption which read: "I'm sad I only have one more show until I head home. I cannot explain how much I love #REFLECTION ! Let's do it again tomorrow night!"

Her fans said they were equally as upset to know the second leg of the residency was near to conclusion and wrote: "I so wish I could come back to see this wonderful show again," and, "You're the best. The queen of country".

Others were saddened not to have been able to see the show but sent her their love.

While her stint in Las Vegas might be wrapping up, Carrie has another exciting venture there as she'll be performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Carrie shared photos from her show

The performance will be no strange feat for Carrie, since she is a seven time Grammy award winner herself.

The night promises plenty of excitement for Carrie for multiple reasons, as she is a contender for a possible eighth and ninth Grammy win, since she is nominated for not one but two awards of the night.

She is up for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her song If I Didn't Love You with Jason Aldean, an award she won during March's Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior.

Carrie will miss Las Vegas

Fans rushed to express their anticipation and excitement over the upcoming performance, inundating her comment section with: "Can't wait to hear you sing. Hopefully you'll take home some hardware too," and: "Hope you win every award you're going for my dear," as well as: "Cannot wait! You always up your game with every performance so I'm sure this one will knock our socks off."

