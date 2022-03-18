Carrie Underwood marks 'the start of a new era' with single release The singer made a statement

Carrie Underwood left fans overflowing with emotions on Friday as she announced huge news on Instagram.

The country music star has been teasing her new music recently and finally, her single, Ghost Story, dropped. Carrie filmed a video for social media and said how excited she was to finally let fans know they could download the track.

Many of her followers commented: "OMG," and marveled at just how good the song is while others said they couldn't believe the time had finally come.

The buzz over Ghost Story was amazing as other fans declared: "I know all the words already," and another added: "I haven't been able to stop listening to it since it came out last night."

Carrie captioned the post: "Today is the day! I'm so excited my new single is finally here! Hope you guys love it.

"Welcome to a new era! #GhostStory *link in bio."

Carrie was thrilled to announce the release of her new single Ghost Story

The mom-of-two is equally as overjoyed with the end result of her hit and she opened up about what a magical song it is.

"Ghost Story is a thrilling, dramatic song that David (Garcia), Hillary (Lindsey) and Josh (Kear) wrote for me," she said. "They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it, I knew I had to record it.

Carrie will soon return to Las Vegas

"I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of Ghost Story.

"It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before."

The release comes as Carrie prepares to embark on the second stint of her REFLECTION Las Vegas residency.

