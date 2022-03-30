Carrie Underwood reveals she will perform at the Grammys - fans react Fans can't wait for what's to come

Carrie Underwood is as busy as it gets these days! Fans have had back to back exciting news with the release of her latest single, Ghost Story, and now the singer delighted them with even more exciting news.

Taking to Instagram to share the announcement, the star revealed that she would be performing at the Grammys on Sunday, 3 April, which will take place in Las Vegas.

The performance will be no strange feat for Carrie, since not only is she a seven time Grammy award winner, but she has also been making Las Vegas her home as she currently has a residency at the Resorts World hotel.

The night promises to be an exciting night for the country singer for multiple reasons, as she is a contender for a possible eighth and ninth Grammy win, since she is nominated for not one but two awards of the night.

She is up for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her song If I Didn't Love You with Jason Aldean, an award she won during March's Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior.

Fans rushed to express their anticipation and excitement over the upcoming performance, inundating her comment section with: "Can't wait to hear you sing. Hopefully you'll take home some hardware too," and: "Hope you win every award you're going for my dear," as well as: "Cannot wait! You always up your game with every performance so I'm sure this one will knock our socks off."

The exciting announcement

Viewers and fans are already discussing what surprises and unexpected drama the night might bring, following the shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscars.

The Grammys Recording Academy already tried to diffuse chaos when they banned Kanye West from his scheduled performance. The decision came after the rapper attacked Trevor Noah on social media.

Carrie both performed and took home an award during the ACM Awards

The late night talk show host is set to host the awards, a role most often done by LL Cool J. Kanye is nominated for Album of the Year for Donda, Best Melodic Rap Performance for his song Hurricane featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby, Best Rap Song for Jail, as well as for Best Rap album.

Other performers of the night include Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's band), John Legend, J Balvin, and more.

