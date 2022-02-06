Georgia Tennant refers to husband David's 'other wife' in cheeky message The couple share five children

Georgia Tennant had her followers in stitches once again at the weekend when she shared another glimpse into her family life.

The actress, who is married to her Staged co-star David, shared a screenshot from a video call with her husband, which showed him drinking from a mug featuring a screen-printed image of his good friend – and frequent collaborator – Michael Sheen.

MORE: David Tennant and wife Georgia celebrate big family news!

David appeared to be smiling as he took a sip, while his wife wore a wry expression. She captured the picture: "Happy Birthday to his other wife. #MichaelSheen."

While several fans simply posted crying-laughing emojis, others shared their amusement in words, with one writing: "Happy birthday to Mr Tennant’s second wife x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant thanks wife for support following award win

Another teased: "His only wife." A third chimed in: "This is the couple goals I would like in my life." Georgia and David have been married since 2011 and celebrated their tenth anniversary on 30 December.

SEE: Georgia Tennant shares photo of daughter Olive – and she's so grown-up

MORE: Georgia Tennant wows fans with new look in incredible picture

They occasionally give their fans insights into life with their five children – as well as sharing some hilarious examples of their personal texts!

David and Georgia tied the knot in 2011

Last month, for example, Georgia made her followers laugh when she shared some of the private text messages she's exchanged with her husband.

In response to Megan Fox's claim that she and her new fiancé Machine Gun Kelly had celebrated their happy news by drinking each other's blood, Georgia sent a link to David, querying why he hadn't suggested doing the same thing when he proposed to her over a decade ago.

The couple share five children

"Why didn't you drink my blood?" she asked, to which David quickly responded: "I'd pass out x," to which Georgia replied: "Fair enough x."

The actress then shared this exchange on her Instagram page, as she dubbed it "#marriedsexting." "You win the internet today," one of her followers wrote in response, while another added: "This is so funny! Married 32 years. This is perfect," and a third enthused: "I'M HOWLING."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.