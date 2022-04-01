Georgia Tennant's kids just pulled the best April fool's joke on their parents Such a good trick!

Families up and down the country had a giggle with April fool's pranks on Friday morning, and that includes Georgia and David Tennant's brood!

Mum-of-five Georgia took to her Instagram page to show fans the funny joke her children played on their unsuspecting parents – and it's a cracker.

WATCH: Georgia and David's daughter Olive makes movie debut

"Mum, Dad! Quick, there's water running down the stairs!" wrote Georgia on the first image.

Anyone would think from that panic-inducing statement that there was a flood coming from the upstairs bathroom.

But no… the Tennant children pulled an A-grade prank by placing cups of water in trainers and wellies on each step. We love it! We hope that mum and dad, who share kids Ty, Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie had a good giggle over it.

The brilliant prank by the Tennant kids

Georgia's followers thoroughly enjoyed the 1 April prank, with one telling her: "Ahahahahaha. What time did this alert happen?" and a second wrote: "Well played. Very well played."

A third fan said: "Brilliant AND cheeky little monkeys, aren't they! Now, which one of you do they get this from?" while another posted: "I would love to see yours and David's reaction."

Four out of five of the Tennant children

Days earlier, Georgia gave a rare glimpse at her eldest son, Ty who was celebrating his birthday– and we couldn't believe our eyes. Ty, who turned 20, looked as stylish as ever as he featured in a candid photo his mother posted to her 253,000 followers on Instagram.

Captioning the photo, the star wrote: "He’s 20. I’m so old. Happy Birthday @ty_tennant_. You’re magic."

Amongst the countless birthday wishes, fans expressed their desire for him to follow in the footsteps of his adoptive dad, David Tennant, as one commented: "Well, I think he's old enough to play the Doctor now."