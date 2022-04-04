Shania Twain stuns with astounding throwback featuring Celine Dion and Sheryl Crow

Shania Twain left fans not only stunned but also in hysterics over the weekend as she shared an incredible throwback image on social media.

The singer took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself with Celine Dion and Sheryl Crow at the 1999 Grammy Awards.

The three musical legends seemed to be engrossed in deep conversation while also gesturing to each other, with Shania also looking quite radiant in a statuesque figure-hugging white studded gown.

However, the Come On Over hitmaker had quite a funny way of looking at the encounter, comparing the picture of the three to the Spider-Man meme of three identical versions of the character pointing to each other.

Fans were quickly left in hysterics by the comparison, many commenting they hadn't thought of it till she pointed it out, and several were wowed by the three powerhouse performers seen in one photograph.

"My favorite girls! Still dreaming about a Shania/Celine duet," one wrote, with another saying: "Look at all these LEGENDS."

Shania, Celine, and Sheryl hilariously resembled a viral Spider-Man meme

A third added: "Three legends just being legends," with one also sweetly commenting: "Because you all have the same super power."

While Shania has remained in Las Vegas after wrapping up another leg of her incredible Let's Go residency, she wasn't in attendance at the 64th Grammy Awards that took place at the MGM Arena on Sunday night.

However, she has shown her support for other artists who have been dominating the Vegas strip, recently also appearing at a concert by pop superstar Katy Perry.

Katy recently shared a series of photographs on Instagram, one of which included an adorable snap of hers backstage, dressed in a pink and white leather mini-dress.

The two Vegas performers posed backstage

Shania stood beside her in a plunging white button down, camo-print pants, a cowboy hat, and a fringed jacket with some blinding gold jewelry, rooting for the Dark Horse songstress as she took to the stage for her Play residency.

