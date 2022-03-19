Shania Twain's then-and-now photos are too good to miss The singer will be 57 this year

Shania Twain has a legion of loyal fans and one of them just shared a snapshot of when she first met the superstar alongside their most recent meetup.

The singer reposted the images on her Instagram stories and they prove Shania is still the most stylish queen of country music.

In the first photo, Shania, was crouching down with the young fan by her side. She rocked PVC pants and a huge smile and her dark hair was worn in a half-updo.

"Two years ago my mom surprised me with VIP tickets to see the Queen herself," the fan captioned the post, before adding: "20+ years apart."

The second image showed the now grown-up fan standing next to Shania who was perched on a bar and sporting blonde locks, a cowboy hat and the most show-stopping velvet flares.

Shania is still killing it with her career and is currently hosting her Las Vegas residency.

Shania reposted her fan's Instagram message

Her stage outfits are as bold as ever and she continues to turn up the heat with her performances and her costumes.

Shania makes her health a priority but admits she's stopped trying to battle the aging process and is embracing it instead.

"For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time," she said during a LadyGang podcast. "Stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, aging is a battle you can't win.

Shania continues to deliver amazing performances

"I want to fantasize and enjoy what I do have and just, like, forget about the stuff I can't change, or that I can't have. So, I think it's a waste of time and energy to worry about trying to slow my aging process down."

She added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

