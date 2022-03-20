Shania Twain turns heads in leather look in latest nostalgic video The country star has a fabulous sense of style

Shania Twain has been feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she's been sharing several throwback posts on social media – and the most recent one reminded her fans of her iconic style over the years.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the country star posted footage of herself performing That Don't Impress Me Much at Party in the Park in London, back in 1999.

In the clip, the singer looks fantastic dressed in skin-tight leather pants teamed with a strappy white top and white sneakers.

VIDEO: Shania Twain opens up about her rarely seen son

The star's long hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she rocked curtain bangs – a look that's very much come back to fashion in present day.

In the caption, she joked: "I haven't been impressed for a while [laughing face emoji]. Throwback to 1999 @PrincesTrust Party in the Park!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many responding with a fire emoji, meaning 'hot'. One wrote: "You look incredible," while another wrote: "What a gorgeous lady!" A third added: "Those pants are so good!"

Shania Twain looked fabulous in a throwback video from a memorable performance in London

Shania is still killing it with her career and is currently hosting her Las Vegas residency. Her stage outfits are now bolder than ever and she continues to turn up the heat with her performances and her costumes.

Shania makes her health a priority but admits she's stopped trying to battle the aging process and is embracing it instead. "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time," she said during a LadyGang podcast.

The country star has enjoyed an incredible career

"Stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, aging is a battle you can't win. "I want to fantasize and enjoy what I do have and just, like, forget about the stuff I can't change, or that I can't have. So, I think it's a waste of time and energy to worry about trying to slow my aging process down."

She added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

