Shania Twain stuns in dazzling outfit as she pays sweet Las Vegas tribute The Come On Over hitmaker is a staple of the Vegas scene

Shania Twain took to social media as she settles down after a dynamic leg of her Las Vegas residency to pay a heartfelt tribute to some important people.

The singer shared a picture of herself taken from behind on stage on Instagram, flanked by several male backup dancers with their arms over their heads.

She dazzled audiences in one of her residency's most popular ensembles, a sheer black dress that fell behind her like a cape that glittered in its bedazzled form.

Shania let her hair down with her mic in one hand, with the show-stopping outfit highlighting her performance-honed physique and endless legs, adorned in black knee-high boots.

She paid tribute to the incredible performers who accompanied her on the show, her dancers, by captioning her photograph: "These guys have always got my back," with a flame and heart emoji.

Shania paid tribute to her Las Vegas backup dancers

Fans loved the image and bombarded the comments section with flame emojis and one even wrote: "And they're the luckiest guys going #jealous."

Several of her dancers lovingly responded to her as well, with one writing: "Love these moments! We always got you!" Another said: "Amen to that!! Haha. All the love!!!" and a third replied: "Forever & Always," with a series of heart emojis.

The country superstar's legions of fans were thrilled by her return to the stage for her Let's Go Las Vegas residency last year, which she just completed another leg of in February.

Not only have the concerts become a showcase for Shania's dynamic range and performance abilities, but also her ever-evolving sense of style, as she's taken to the stage in outfits that have included feathers, rhinestones, ruffles, leopard-print, and many other extravagant details.

The singer had fans flocking to the Vegas strip for her residency

The series of shows held at the Zappos Theater featuring a medley of several of her greatest hits and even surprise appearances by fellow musicians like Chris Martin is due to return for another go-round in June.



