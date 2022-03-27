Shania Twain and Katy Perry get fans talking with incredible photograph together Shania and Katy both have residencies in Vegas

Shania Twain has left fans positively enthralled with her Las Vegas Let's Go residency, and during some downtime, she's taking the opportunity to support others embarking on the same adventure.

The country star hopped on over to Resorts World Las Vegas to support fellow musician Katy Perry during her own Play concert series.

Katy shared a series of photographs on Instagram, one of which included an adorable snap of hers backstage, dressed in a pink and white leather mini-dress.

Shania stood beside her in a plunging white button down, camo-print pants, a cowboy hat, and a fringed jacket with some blinding gold jewelry.

"Live laugh loving part 2," she captioned her photo dump, to which Shania responded with a flurry of heart emojis in support of her famous friend.

"Okay now we need a 'live laugh loving' part 3," one fan commented, with another enthusiastically writing: "I adore your photos! Especially the one with Shania Twain, one of the best singers!"

Shania showed up to support Katy on her residency

A third quipped: "Man she feels like a woman," as many simply bombarded the comments with heart and flame emojis.

The country superstar's legions of fans were thrilled by her return to the stage for her Vegas residency last year, which she just completed another leg of in February.

Not only have the concerts become a showcase for Shania's dynamic range and performance abilities, but also her ever-evolving sense of style, as she's taken to the stage in outfits that have included feathers, rhinestones, ruffles, leopard-print, and many other extravagant details.

The series of shows held at the Zappos Theater featuring a medley of several of her greatest hits and even surprise appearances by fellow musicians like Chris Martin is due to return for another go-round in June.

The singer had fans flocking to the Vegas strip for her residency

Katy, meanwhile, has been dazzling audiences on her own with her extravagant and larger-than-life on-brand residency, which just finished a leg on 19 March and will return on 27 May.

