Christie Brinkley updates fans about safety after risky beach adventure goes wrong The star thanked her rescuers

Christie Brinkley might have taken her adventuring a little too far. The star shared a terrifying picture of the scary way her car got stuck, and was left on the verge of rolling over and crashing.

The star has an extensive property portfolio, her latest adventure being driving through the beaches of Bridgehampton, where she has a 20-acre estate called Tower Hill valued at $29.5 million.

Christie was spending the day on the beach with journalist Michael Atmore – who documented the scary but brief fiasco – when rain struck and the Jeep they had been driving got stuck in a mound of wet sand.

Michael shared videos from outside of the car, as another friend tried to drive the car forward, to no avail. The video ended with a clip of the car's back wheel terrifyingly sliding toward the sand cliff that the car was stuck on.

He also shared a picture in which the height of the sand dune was more clear, captioning it with prayer emojis.

Thankfully Christie wasn't alone through the risky adventure, and thanked her friends on her Instagram stories for "rescuing" her.

Christie documents the chaotic situation

The group were able to make fun of the situation once it was resolved, with the model cheekily captioning her post with: "Never a dull moment." She posted another photo assuring fans that they were all right, writing: "Yikes! We made it out all in one piece."

Her longtime friend updated fans with a video of them driving on much more flat sand, which he hilariously posted with Barry Manilow's Looks Like We Made It song playing in the background.

Christie assures her fans she's safe

Despite the near car accident, Christie still thrives at the beach, having yet another beach home in Turks & Caicos, where she was recently vacationing.

The star routinely takes fans along on her – much safer – adventures, wowing in bikini pictures galore and showcasing her arts and crafts.

