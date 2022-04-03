Christie Brinkley honors late Patrick Demarchelier with stunning throwback The French photographer passed away this week

Christie Brinkley took to social media to pay tribute to late French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who passed away on 31 March aged 78, with a series of incredible throwback images.

In the post, she shared snapshots of herself in the midst of a shoot with the legendary fashion photographer at her home, looking amazing while doing so.

The supermodel caught the attention of many with the first photo in the compilation alone, which featured her in a tiny leopard-print bikini.

She appeared to be getting prepped for a photoshoot, being rubbed down with oil, with a young boy sitting next to her, Patrick's son Gustave.

Christie captioned her post, which also featured many other photos of her with the photographer from St. Barths and even Mexico, with: "Remembering more happy days at work with @patrickdemarchelier…

"1.I always had my camera and Patrick’s adorable son Gustave nearby on jobs like this one at his home for my calendar. I think Patrick must have picked up my camera and grabbed this hilarious shot. 2. Gustave fell asleep in my arms. Sweetness."

Christie shared more throwback images from her time with Patrick Demarchelier

"3.& 4. They say Geniuses are nappers! 5. Nobody likes Mosquito bite when you're doing bathing suits," she even added.

She concluded with: "Patrick will live on in the art he created and in our snapshots and in the memories of beautiful days we will carry in our hearts. Love and sympathy to his loved ones. #patrickdemarchelierrip."

Fans immediately inundated the comments section with fond memories of the photographer, with many also terming her memories as "beautiful."

"He's looking at you like 'Wow! I've never seen anyone that looks like her' Incredible," one commented, with another even adding: "What a Beautiful Man! Not many of them but he sure took the cake!"

The supermodel encapsulated her journey with the photographer in an emotional post

The 68-year-old shared an emotional and loving tribute for Patrick earlier in the week after first hearing of his passing with many more throwback images, even writing: "My heart aches for your loss, and the world's loss."

