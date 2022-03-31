Christie Brinkley surprises fans with unexpected career news cut short due to health scare The star undoubtedly did the best she could

Christie Brinkley just gave fans the surprise of a lifetime in one of her most unexpected career moves yet. While it was fun while it lasted, the star already had to bid farewell to the new project that was taking her to new heights.

MORE: Christie Brinkley is an ocean goddess in tiny swimsuit

The model shockingly revealed that she was participating in The Masked Singer, where celebrities sing while hiding themselves in ornate animal costumes and people have to guess who's behind the mask.

Christie is now bidding farewell to the show, having been eliminated during Wednesday' episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley stuns by the beach for special reason

MORE: Christie Brinkley takes the plunge in nothing but a blue swimsuit

The contestant penned a heartfelt tribute to the series, detailing what an honor it was to participate and how much fun she had.

Her Instagram reveal first came with an adorable mirror selfie of her still dressed up in a purple lemur costume, her toned legs dressed in bedazzled leggings and an eight and a half foot feather tail attached to her, which she admitted was one of the things that made it difficult for her to give the best performance possible.

She captioned her first post with: "And the Lemur is… drum roll please… me! My apologies to Carol King, I attempted to sing her hit, I Feel Earth Move, which isn’t easy with an 81/2 foot tail."

Christie's impressive performance

Following her elimination, her daughter Alexa Ray Joel, who she had with ex-husband Billy Joel, supported her mom with a heartwarming comment, writing: "They said you were the 'cutest one they had on the show'… how true! And the sweetest, too."

MORE: Christie Brinkley dazzles fans with latest vacation picture revealing hidden talent and stunning home

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns in a blue swimsuit in sensational beachside snap

Her reveal wasn't even the most shocking part. In a subsequent post opening up about her performance, she detailed the strenuous lengths she went to just to participate, admitting that she was suffering from food poisoning as she performed. Though she was eliminated, she did get to reach an impressive milestone, having performed with the biggest tail in Masked Singer History attached to her!

The adorable reveal

Fans and celebrities alike inundated her comment section with support, writing: "You were amazing," and: "Only a #supermodel could work that tail," as well as: "You are SO brave, great singing!!!"

The mother-of-three concluded her tribute with: "thank you Masked Singer for the opportunity and to all of you my darlings..thank you! You've been a really great crowd! I love you all, but now I must leap off to catch my flight back to Madagascar! Muah darlings!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.