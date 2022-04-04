Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause teams up with Mary Fitzgerald for unexpected challenge in the sky The pair star in a fun new video with Virgin Atlantic

Ahead of the much-anticipated new series of Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald were given the ultimate new job up in the skies.

In a fun tongue-in-cheek new video with Virgin Atlantic, Jason and Brett Oppenheim challenged the top brokers to explore their newest "listing" – and it was quite something.

In the footage to promote the new aircraft, Chrishell and Mary went to explore Virgin Atlantic's new state-of-the-art A350-1000.

Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald star in an exciting new video

"So, this is probably not going to be the most popular decision in the office with us being put on this listing," Chrishell told Mary, who replied: "No, but you know what, I don't care, because we're the best ones for the job, that's why we were asked, so…"

"Let's think how amazing it's going to be to ring that bell and get that commission," Chrishell answered.

The pair then went to explore their new listing. "This is so nice," Chrishell said as she stepped onto the plane. Chrishell and Mary couldn't believe it as they were told about some of the key features of the new 3,800 square foot plane - which has forty four beds and ten baths.

What's more, all beds have their own TVs, something Chrishell was impressed with too.

The pair then took on the challenge of decorating the plane, opting for flowers and artwork, just before Sir Richard Branson called.

"This A350 is very special to us, and our customers. Don't let me down guys," he told them.

Chrishell had the best reaction to the new plane

Other features on the plane include a social space, The Loft.

In a statement, Sir Richard Branson said: "After two long years of restrictions, we know people are desperate to travel again and we want them to enjoy the amazing Virgin Atlantic experience. Who better to work with than Jason and his impressive team at The Oppenheim Group?

"Their energy and pitching technique is second to none and I know they are just the right people to promote Virgin Atlantic's luxury travel experience on our newest aircraft, the A350-1000."

The Selling Sunset team hosted to the new plane

Jason Oppenheim, President and Founder of The Oppenheim Group said: "To work with Sir Richard Branson and his iconic airline, Virgin Atlantic is a dream come true! I was blown away by the A350-1000 and the experience customers receive onboard from the airline’s fabulous cabin crew.

"What other airline has a lounge onboard where you can sip cocktails at 35,000 feet? Myself and my team travel to London and Europe regularly and we wouldn’t travel any other way!"

