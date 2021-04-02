Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald reveals why she was hesitant to date Romain Bonnet at first The age gap wasn't her only doubt

Mary Fitzgerald has been happily married to her French husband Romain Bonnet for just over three years, but the Selling Sunset star has admitted it wasn't all plain sailing at the start of their romance.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! as she starred on our April digital cover, Mary admitted that their 13-year age gap as well as trust issues initially made her have doubts.

MORE: Mary Fitzgerald talks feud with Christine, Heather's wedding and Chrishell's break-up

"We got along really, really well from the beginning but honestly, I was the one who pushed back," said Mary. "If it weren't for him, we probably wouldn't be together because I got scared. I started backing off and getting nervous and weird because I knew I had really strong feelings for him.

Mary Fitzgerald stars on our April digital cover

"There was the age difference and I just thought, 'I'm not going to get hurt again.' And he said, 'I'm not an LA guy. I'm not going to cheat. That's not who I am. That's not how I was raised.' He was all in and he's the one that wouldn't let me back away. And I'm so grateful for that because I would have lost the best thing in the world."

MORE: Selling Sunset renewed on Netflix - all the details

MORE: Jason Oppenheim welcomes us into his gorgeous LA property

Mary also went on to praise her husband, who she legally married in March 2018. The couple then had a second televised wedding on Selling Sunset in the autumn of the following year.

"I had really strong feelings for him," Mary said about the start of their romance

When asked how she knew Romain was The One, the Netflix fan favourite said: "He's so incredible. I'm very, very lucky. He's very mature and a very strong man. I don't deserve it actually! He just understands me and if I'm stressed out, he's always so calm and patient. And for me, him being so loving and so giving of himself, I think that is the most romantic thing ever."

MORE: Selling Sunset's Maya reveals what she really thinks about Christine

Romain, 27, became the stepfather to Mary's 22-year-old son Austin when they tied the knot. But Mary admits they don't really have a typical stepfather-stepson relationship.

The couple's second wedding was televised on Selling Sunset

"They get along really well. They don't look at each other like a son and stepdad," said Mary.

Referencing her co-stars, friends and The Oppenheim Group co-founders Jason and Brett (Mary previously dated Jason), she added: "Jason and Brett and all the guys that are very important and special in my life, Austin looks at Romain like that. He's one of the guys that he looks up to and admires and is a central part of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.