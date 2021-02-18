Pregnant Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn says sweetest thing about baby news Christine Quinn says she 'manifested' her pregnancy

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has revealed she is "so grateful" to be expecting her first baby.

The 31-year-old confirmed on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

Fans of the Netflix show saw Christine and husband Christian Richard tie the knot at the end of season three in an elaborate wedding ceremony, and the pair are now planning the next step.

"We are so grateful to be expecting our first child," Christine told People magazine.

"I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!"

Christine wed Christian at the end of 2019 in a winter-themed wedding

She went on to share that 'this beautiful pregnancy was "manifested."

"We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations," she added.

Christine became known as the show's "villain"

The reality show focuses on the glamorous lives of The Oppenheim Group real estate brokers as they compete to sell the most luxurious and lucrative properties in the heart of the Hollywood Hills.

It became a huge hit in the UK last year when all three seasons were added to Netflix during the pandemic.

The cast of Selling Sunset

Christine was known as the show's "villain", and last year confirmed that the addictive reality show would be returning when she appeared on This Morning.

"We're not back filming now, but Jason [Oppenheim has confirmed that we've gotten picked up [for a fourth season],” she said. "We're just kind of waiting and I know he's talked about it in the press but no one really knows the date, and I know filming restrictions are really hard, especially in Los Angeles now with such a big film production.

"So we're kind of just waiting."

