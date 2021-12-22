Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have split - read her heartbreaking statement The Selling Sunset co-stars have been dating for five months

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have officially split, with a series of statements published on both of their Instagram accounts confirming the sad news.

Chrishell and Jason were Selling Sunset's most unexpected duo when they confirmed relationship rumours earlier this year, but after almost five months of dating, the celebrity realtors have decided to part ways. In a heartbreaking statement, Chrishell broke her silence following the split, describing her co-star as her "best friend", but "ultimately not aligned" with her personal values.

Chrishell implied the couple ended their romance after differing views on wanting children in the future. Acknowledging the split, her statement read: "After many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

"The amount of love we have for each other will not change going forward," Chrishell continued.

Chrishell and Jason announced their split on Wednesday

"Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes… I very much hope to one day have a family and the decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.

"Thank you for your kindness and support to those that understand."

The actress then thanked the Oppenheim Group co-founder for "the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with [her] even when it hurts".

The co-stars met during the filming of Selling Sunset

Many famous faces rushed to support the 40-year-old star, including co-star Amanza Smith who wrote: "Love you so much", while Brett Oppenheim commented: "Still my sis".

In his own statement posted on Instagram, Jason went on to describe the actress as "the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had" and that their relationship was the "happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

Jason and Chrishell went public with their relationship while on a romantic vacation with their co-stars in Italy this July.

