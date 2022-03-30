Kaley Cuoco leaves fans majorly excited following book announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kaley Cuoco shot to fame in shows like 8 Simple Rules and The Big Bang Theory and on Tuesday she shared some exciting news about the latter project.

The actress revealed that her close friend, Jessica Radloff, had written a book all about The Big Bang Theory featuring an in-depth look at the beloved TV show. The book will include dozens of interviews with the main cast, including Kaley, and guest stars like Wil Wheaton, and even features a foreword from the show's creator Chuck Lorre.

"Guys, it's coming," she wrote. "'The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series' written by our fabulous dear friend @jessicaradloff14… numerous hours of interviews, stories, memories & pictures (yes this includes my famous Polaroids) that will last us a lifetime! #thebigbangtheorybook enjoy!"

Kaley has previously shared some of her polaroid photos of the cast on her social media feed, but confessed in 2019, as the show was reaching its conclusion, that she had taken "over 2,000" since it began airing in 2007.

At the time, she confessed that she was one day thinking of turning her photos into their own book.

Kaley's fans loved her news

Fans were driven wild by the news that she shared, with one enthusing: "OH MY GOOOOOOOOD!!!!!!!!!!" and another adding: "Amazing!!"

In a lengthy comment, a third wrote: "I miss seeing you guys together in The Big Bang Theory! It was the best show I've ever watched in my life!!! You are too amazing!!! Your friendship is beautiful. I really hope to see you performing together again. Big Bang forever!!!"

And Wil's wife, Anna Wheaton joked: "I started to tell Wil about this by saying it looked really interesting and his response was 'I'm in it.' Lol."

The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series is due to be released on 11 October 2022, and is currently available for pre-order.

