Jessica Simpson steals the show in sensational looks for new fashion range The Dukes of Hazzard star looked as flawless as ever

Jessica Simpson is one of the most fashion-forward ladies out there, and she proved that on Wednesday when she showed off some of the looks from her new range.

MORE: Jessica Simpson wows fans as she shares pictures of her daughters for special reason

The Dukes of Hazzard star looked flawless in all of the outfits that she wore, but it on the second slide that she really grabbed attention as she modeled a floral top and a daring pair of frayed denim shorts that were barely there. The item perfectly showed off her beautifully toned legs as she posed up against a wall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Simpson shares tour of jer jaw-dropping garden

Other ensembles saw her looking angelic in an all-white one with a pair of matching strappy heels, while another saw her in a knitted jumper with a plunging neckline and a pair of denim jeans.

MORE: Jessica Simpson's new look inspired by son Ace divides fans

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares adorable photo of daughter and is inundated with love in return

Her final looks consisted of animal-print crop top that she posed between some cacti to show off in its full glory – and the shoes that went with it featured an eye-catching design, resembling some shining jewels.

She wrote: "My Spring 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign has arrived! Shot by one of my favs @adamfranzino, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of Spring.

"This is the first campaign @tinasimpsonofficial and I have shot as the complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection and we wanted to share some of that serenity and confident power with everyone."

The star showed off her looks and her legs

Her fans were blown away by the looks, as one enthused: "God I love you," and a second added: "Impressica Simpson."

MORE: Jessica Simpson has fans gushing over before-and-after picture of son Ace

READ: Jessica Simpson inundated with support from fans as she shares health update

Many loved her shoes, as a third posted: "Always the most comfy and sexy shoes! Glad you got your brand back!" and a fourth observed: "The shoes in last pic are everything."

We're always so envious of Jessica's fashion, and she looks amazing as she marked her daughter, Birdie's, third birthday in a pink mini-dress.

The star always has amazing fashion

"This is 3! Thank you @tutudumonde for the fancy fun tutu fairytale celebration! Little Miss birthday Bird fell asleep snuggling her party tutu," the proud mother wrote alongside many pictures taken at the party.

Paying tribute to her youngest child, Jessica added: "Birdie is everyone's favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone. The perfect day for the perfect Bird.

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares sweet family update with photo of her 'triplets'

READ: Stars and royals who have tested positive for the coronavirus or say they've likely had it

"Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles. Honestly, I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates.

"Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.