Today's Dylan Dreyer reveals sweet song written by husband during early romance The pair were branded 'couple goals'

Today Show host Dylan Dreyer has teased a new skill with fans - writing songs!

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's adorable home video of her son has fans obsessing over same thing

"Join us for a Lunch Date with Dylan and Brian on @siriusxm @todaysxm Channel 108!" she shared with fans on social media, before adding: "Old voicemails, parenting fails (and successes!), and we’re sharing some songs we’ve written (don’t get too excited about that part!) Click the link in my bio for the latest episode!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares adorable video of baby Rusty's milestone

While appearing on the podcast with her husband Brian Fichera, the news anchor sang a song that Brian had written in the spur of the moment many years ago.

She was joined by her husband Brian on the show, and she shared a memory of how they used to sing songs to each other when they lived in a tall home in Boston.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer is unrecognizable with long, dark, curly hair

MORE: Dylan Dreyer thanks fans for support as she makes huge career announcement

She revealed how one day Brian was on the third floor and Dylan was on the first floor and she heard him singing: "And then she got out at second base, it's where my fiance plays, not first base, not third base, not second and half base but regular second base."

He then called out: "Dyl, I sang a song for you!"

Dylan shared the news with fans

"I have a terrible habit of singing what I see," joked Brian, revealing he had been watching baseball, and that Dylan played on a oftball team at the time.

Dylan recently took a step back from her hosting duties and quit her gig on Weekend Today to focus on her family.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dylan wrote: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

The pair are parents to three children

She continued: "Today I'm saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Read more HELLO! US stories here Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.