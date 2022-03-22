Dylan Dreyer's adorable home video of her sons has fans obsessing over one thing The NBC star is a mother of three

Dylan Dreyer enjoys sharing videos from home, especially ones that involve her three adorable sons, Calvin, Oliver, and baby Rusty.

In the Today star's latest clip, she shared an activity that her two older sons had picked up, which involved an odd set of items to fulfill.

She filmed Calvin and Oliver as they shut themselves inside a box. When she popped the lid open, they were inside simply having a good time, eating Oreos and giggling along with their mother.

Dylan couldn't resist gushing over the two, and as she posted her clip, she wrote: "Do Oreos count as 'space food'? #calandollie #mylittleastronauts."

Many fans took to adoring the two just like Dylan did, although most of them talked about how odd it was that kids enjoyed playing with boxes so.

Dylan filmed her two boys playing astronaut in a box

One commented: "Kids may have the most expensive toys to play with, but for some unknown reason they love to play with boxes and inside boxes," and another wrote: "I remember playing in boxes as a kid! Omg how much fun my younger brothers and I had."

A third fan said: "Busted! Cal's laugh sounds a little nervous. They're so cute," and another even chimed in with: "ABSOLUTELY!! Oreos are the best 'space food' ever!! And earth food as far as that goes!!"

The TV star recently marked a new milestone in her family on Thursday as she celebrated her youngest son Rusty's very first St Patrick's Day.

The star, who resides in New York City, looked like she had a wonderful day celebrating the annual holiday, and shared a new photo of herself and Rusty dressed in green while at home.

The Today host celebrated St. Patrick's Day with baby Rusty

The star welcomed her third son in September with husband Brian Fichera. While Dylan is back on the 3rd Hour of the popular news show, she made the difficult decision to step back from her role on Weekend Today in order to devote more time to family.



