Dylan Dreyer shares 'absolutely incredible' moment she's been waiting two years for The mom-of-three said it was worth the wait

Dylan Dreyer excitedly took to Instagram on Thursday with a post she's been holding out for!

The Today host was delighted to be able to share footage of a moment that has been a long time in the making.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares relatable family moment while juggling parenting three children

After two years, she and her husband, Brian Fichera, were finally able to see Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, and they were blown away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's adorable video of mini-me son sparks major response

Dylan was so overjoyed at the moment, she filmed a section and posted it to social media along with a photo with her hubby.

She captioned the post: "We waited 2 years for @eltonjohn's #farewellyellowbrickroad tour to return to NYC…and it was everything we could have hoped for!!! Absolutely incredible!!! #worththewait."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer holds back tears during emotional final episode of Weekend Today

READ: Today's Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer respond after Family Guy joke

Others agreed with Dylan and commented: "What a great performance with a lifetime of memories," and said it was sweet to see them on a date together.

Dylan and her husband have been waiting two years for Elton John's tour to come to New York

One fan even wrote: "Little did you know when you booked the tickets you would be a family of five by the time you went."

The pair welcomed their third child in September, and they've certainly had their hands full since.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals space-saving hack inside her New York apartment

MORE: Dylan Dreyer unveils husband's house rules after giving birth

Dylan recently shared a relatable photo as she juggled parenting the three children from inside their family home.

Dylan is now a mom-of-three

She posted a picture of herself balancing baby Rusty in one hand, while her older sons Calvin and Oliver clung onto her legs.

"How's your day off going?? No babysitter, no school, no day off, happy presidents day," she wrote in the caption.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals jaw-dropping hair transformation

After returning to work following maternity leave, Dylan made the decision to step back from her on-air duties.

They have their hands full

While she still hosts in the week, she no longer works on the weekend show as she wants to spend more time with her family.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dylan wrote: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

She continued: "Today I’m saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Thank you all for watching and I'll continue seeing you Mon-Fri on the 3rd Hour! #bittersweetgoodbye #familytime."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.