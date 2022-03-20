Dylan Dreyer marks special celebration with baby son Rusty in adorable new photo The Today star is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan Dreyer loves nothing more than being a mom and balances her busy job on Today with looking after her three young sons.

The TV star marked a new milestone in her family on Thursday as she celebrated her youngest son Rusty's very first St Patrick's Day.

The star, who resides in New York City, looked like she had a wonderful day celebrating the annual holiday, and shared a new photo of herself and Rusty dressed in green while at home.

VIDEO: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares baby Rusty's cute milestone

"Last minute dose of green! Happy St Patrick's Day!!" the mom-of-three wrote alongside the picture.

In the image, Rusty was all smiles as he looked up at his mom, and looked adorable dressed in a green onesie.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "He is so cute, thank you for sharing him with us," while another wrote: "How cute! A lovely family, Dylan!" A third added: "He is adorable. The three boys are the cutest little ones. I so enjoy watching you with your fantastic family."

Dylan Dreyer celebrated baby Rusty's first St Patrick's Day

The star welcomed her third son in September with husband Brian Fichera.

The couple are also parents to older sons Calvin and Oliver. Dylan recently returned back to work after her maternity leave.

She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of her first day back, revealing that while she was looking forward to going back to work and setting a good example to her children, she would also really miss them.

Dylan's youngest son Rusty was born in September

She wrote: "Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!)"

She concluded: "I'm also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard. So I've missed you all and can’t wait to be back on 3rd hour @todayshow next Monday!"

The Today star with husband Brian Fichera and their oldest two sons Oliver and Calvin

While Dylan is back on the 3rd Hour of the popular news show, she made the difficult decision to step back from her role on Weekend Today.

At the end of January, the TV star emotionally bid farewell to the show, telling viewers it was "really bittersweet" to step away, and that she was "so grateful" that Weekend Today "took a change with me".

