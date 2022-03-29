Dylan Dreyer and husband celebrate 'crazy' moment together - and fans love their chemistry The couple recently welcomed their third child

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera were branded couple goals after a sweet social media post which got everyone talking.

The Today show host took to Instagram to share some "crazy" news and also posted a rare video and photo alongside her hubby.

The pair were posing in front of a Sirius XM banner and Dylan revealed: "Kinda crazy but they gave @fishlense and me (thank you to the grammar police for that one!!) the mic over at @siriusxm @todaysxm."

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares adorable video of baby Rusty's milestone

Brian then chimed in and made reference to the hilarious video which Dylan also shared of them trying and failing to pull off a dance move together.

He joked: "Is our chemistry going to be as electric as that three point pirouette I did to give you a totally natural hug?"

Their ill-fated performance for the camera only made fans love them more and they applauded them for their natural, fun-loving connection.

Dylan and Brian were applauded for their fun-loving relationship and chemistry

Many listened to the show and commented: "Loved your podcast!! You both are so real and super funny," and, "Listening now! I seriously want to come over and just hang out with you two and the boys. It would make me so happy," while a third added: "You are both adorable."

Their conversation and chemistry were so palpable that some fans even started asking about baby number four!"Watch out #4," one said, while others suggested they should go for it!

Dylan and Brian share three children

Dylan recently took a step back from her hosting duties and quit her gig on Weekend Today to focus on her family.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dylan wrote: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

She continued: "Today I'm saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

