Dylan Dreyer thanks fans for their support as she makes huge career announcement The Today star has a legion of fans around the United States

Dylan Dreyer is a well-known face on the Today show and balances her busy TV career with looking after three young children.

And last year, the TV personality combined both worlds after writing her debut children's book, Misty the Cloud, which was such a hit that she's now set to release a second book.

On Tuesday, the star teased a "big announcement" on Instagram, revealing that Misty the Cloud's world was expanding.

She later shared the news on Today, revealing that she has a new book coming out, Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine.

Sharing a first look at the cover of her new book, Dylan wrote: "I'm so excited to reveal the cover of Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine!! A story about sharing and compromise with the bonus of learning about rainbows!

"I teamed up once again with the great @alankatzbooks and the incredible @scrimmle to bring this story to life. It's available for preorder now at the link in my bio. As always…thank you so much for your support!! #mistythecloud."

Today's Dylan Dreyer shared her exciting book news on social media

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Massive congratulations!" while another wrote: "Can't wait to get this for my grandson!" A third added: "Love it Dylan! So excited for you!"

When Dylan's first book, Misty the Cloud, hit the shelves last year, the star had recently welcomed her baby son Rusty, who was born six weeks early.

At the time, the star was balancing looking after a newborn with promoting her book, and opened up to HELLO! about how she was "embracing the chaos" and hoping that everyone liked the book.

Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons

It's safe to say, they certainly did! "It's nerve-wracking as I want everybody to like it as much as I do. So far the reaction has been nothing but positive," she said.

"It's fun for everybody to get the copy and read it and just so cool to imagine people reading it to their kids. You're putting yourself out there and it's just nice that everyone has liked it so far," she told HELLO!

What's more, Dylan's oldest son Calvin has had a big role to play in his mom's books too.

The Today star's children are huge fans of her book

She shared: "Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document. It was so fun when we had the final copy of the book and to see the artwork come out, then the colored artwork and now the actual book.

"The excitement for him when I opened the book – I wish I had it on camera as it was so special. He has been a part of this whole ride." It's safe to say that Dylan's book's biggest fans are her sons too.

"Calvin has seen it the whole way through and just to read it to him, and have Oliver now want me to read it to him, I can't believe I am sharing it with the boys. It's amazing!"

